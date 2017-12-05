Thousands of Dollars in Tools Stolen From 2 Escondido Businesses - NBC 7 San Diego
Thousands of Dollars in Tools Stolen From 2 Escondido Businesses

Circle R Equipment Rentals was burglarized Monday, while One Stop Mower was burglarized on Nov. 1

By NBC 7 Staff

    Escondido police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from a couple of small businesses burglarized in separate incidents.

    Escondido Police Department (EPD) Lt. Ed Varso said police are investigating two cases: one on Nov. 1 at One Stop Mower, a small engine repair service on S. Escondido Boulevard, and the second this past Monday at Circle R Equipment Rentals on Metcalf Street. The businesses are located about two miles apart.

    Varso said both cases involved three masked suspects and some similarities, although police have not yet determined if they are related.

    In the Circle R Equipment Rentals burglary, the suspects stole approximately $9,000 worth of equipment and tools, the business owner told NBC 7. The tools, which the business rents out, included jackhammers and chainsaws.

    In the One Stop Mower burglary, thieves stole weed trimmers, hand blowers and other lightweight tools valued at around $3,500. Owner Max Carapia said the suspects were in and out of his business in just three minutes.

    Varso said investigators are sifting through surveillance videos to gather more information on the burglaries and suspects.

    No one was hurt in either case.


    Published 12 minutes ago

