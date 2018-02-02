Firefighters Quickly Contain 2-Acre Brush Fire in Escondido

Firefighters quickly contained a two-acre brush fire that sparked along northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido Friday.

The brush fire erupted along northbound I-15, just south of Gopher Canyon Road, just before 1:25 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego said. The fire quickly grew to two acres.

In less than 40 minutes, firefighters from the ground and the air had stopped the fire’s spread. Cal Fire San Diego said firefighters would remain on scene for about two hours to mop up and patrol the area.

California Highway Patrol shut down one lane of northbound I-15 as firefighters contained the blaze.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.