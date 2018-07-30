Escondido Boy Killed in Utah Rollover Crash

A 12-year-old Escondido boy was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 in Utah Saturday evening.

Alex Speer was in a minivan with six other people driving about 150 miles south of Salt Lake City around 7 p.m. when the teenage driver steered sharply to the right. The minivan crossed the freeway and rolled several times.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were ejected from the vehicle.

Most of the remaining passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Nearby Fillmore Hospital. A nine-year-old boy walked away from the crash with little to no injuries.

A 48-year-old man and the teen driver were flown by helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.