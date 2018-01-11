Escondido Man Killed in Christmas Crash Identified by Officials

The scene of a fatal crash in Oceanside on I-5 southbound.

An Escondido man who died in a fiery triple-fatal crash on Christmas night in Oceanside was identified Thursday.

Boris Sarsania, 52, of Escondido man was driving a 1996 Nissan sedan when he attempted to exit State Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sarsania's vehicle suddenly returned to the main freeway lanes, struck a concrete barrier and several barrels lining the road.

His car then became airborne and landed on the right shoulder. Fire engulfed the car, CHP officers said.

Church Mourns Couple Killed in Christmas Day Crash

The church attended by a couple killed in a Christmas Day crash is mourning the loss. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

Sarsania was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said Sarsania died from blunt force injuries and burns.

A Paradise Valley couple was killed in the collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside after 5 p.m. on Christmas night.

Ruth and Jose Cortez, both 80 years old, were remembered as kind, loving and helpful to neighbors and fellow church members.

A third person died in the collision and a fourth person was injured in the Christmas Day crash.

A second driver, a 65-year-old woman from National City, then rear-ended car with her 2016 Nissan Sentra, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

It was then that both cars caught fire in the middle of the freeway.

Local Couple Killed in Christmas Day Crash off I-5

NBC 7's Dave Summers shares details about the lives of two victims killed Monday on the Interstate 5 in Oceanside. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

The driver of the 2016 Nissan Sentra was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment.