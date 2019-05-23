Escondido Bank Robbery at Centre City Parkway Credit Union - NBC 7 San Diego
Escondido Bank Robbery at Centre City Parkway Credit Union

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Bank Robbery in Escondido

    Three men with guns and covered faces entered the San Diego County Credit Union location on South Centre City Parkway in Escondido, police said. NBC 7 Rory Devine has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Three men with guns and covered faces entered the San Diego County Credit Union location on South Centre City Parkway in Escondido Thursday morning, police said.

    The incident took place just before 10 a.m. when the men walked into the credit union and ordered the people inside to get onto the ground.

    The credit union was closed for part of the day, but it has now reopened.

    Officials have yet to determine the amount of money that was taken.

    Customers were stunned to find out a robbery took place as they tried going inside.

    "What happened here is absolutely horrible," said a customer.

    The FBI is handling the investigation, according to Escondido Police.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

