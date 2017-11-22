Escondido Apartment Evacuated Due to Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Escondido Apartment Evacuated Due to Fire

By Anna Conkey

    Monica Garske
    The Escondido Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Wednesday evening. 

    At approximately 8:04 p.m. a commercial fire was reported at a two-story apartment off East Washington Avenue, according to Escondido police.

    The fire is believed to be on the second floor. The building was evacuated, but there is no information regarding injuries or the number of people evacuated.

    This is the second apartment fire in Escondido in the past two days.

    No further information is available. Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago

