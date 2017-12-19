Entrance Fees At Cabrillo National Monument To Increase January 1

Fees to enter the Cabrillo National Monument will increase on January 1st.

The cost per car will go up from $10 to $15.

Motorcycles will be $10.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will pay $7 instead of $5 to enter.

Entrance fees are valid for seven days.

80 percent of the entrance fees collected at Cabrillo National Monument stay at the park.

The money is used to preserve the park’s natural resources, enhance educational outreach and improve visitor facilities.

The annual Cabrillo Park Pass will be $30 dollars.

The upcoming increase is the second one in 31 years.

The National Park Service is scheduled to offer free park entrance on four days in 2018: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Four fee-free days are planned for 2018: Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).