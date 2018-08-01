Entire Family Pled Guilty to North County Burglaries

Two brothers, a mother, an uncle, and a girlfriend have pled guilty in connection with a string of burglaries in North County, according to the San Diego’s Sheriff’s Department.

Daron Davon Turner and Daren Tyrone Turner were arrested June 11 for a suspected burglary in Poway 5 days earlier.

The Sheriff’s Department then connected the brothers to additional break-ins in the area from evidence found in Los Angeles.

Stolen guns were discovered in Inglewood by Sheriff’s Detectives that were related to a burglary in Vista.

When family members of the Turners were investigated, officials found this pattern didn’t stop with the brothers.

Daron Turner's mother, Lillie Mae Turner, was arrested June 29 for possession of stolen property according to San Diego’s Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Shawn Silva.

Daron Turner's girlfriend, Cecilia Watson, was arrested June 21 for possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm, said Silva.

Daron Turner's uncle, Gregory Earl Newberry, was arrested July 2 for felon in possession of a firearm, according to Silva.

All five have pled guilty and are waiting for their sentencing dates, Silva said.

Daron Turner is facing 10 felony counts of burglary, and Daren Turner is facing five felony counts of burglary.

If anyone has information about these suspects or the break-ins, call Poway Detective Lozano 858-513-2848 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.