Encinitas is offering homeowners a money-saving solution for building granny flats on their properties, hoping that these units will help meet the city’s housing goals.

The City of Encinitas created the Permit-Ready ADU (PRADU) program that will offer property owners pre-approved building plans for granny flats.

The city said this will reduce pre-construction costs, create expedited building permits and waive all city development fees.

This comes after the San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to waive permit and development fees for granny flats countywide earlier this month.

Encinitas is working with two local architects to offer homeowners a variety of pre-approved building plans.

PRADU is estimated to save homeowners up to $18,000.

The city said it will have the pre-approved plans available at the Development Services Department's front counter.

Photo credit: Design Path Studio

The City of Encinitas currently needs to permit more than 1,000 homes to meet state-mandated housing goals.

In 2018, a Superior Court Judge ruled that the Encinitas City Council must come up with a plan to add affordable housing.

PRADU will increase affordability throughout Encinitas by providing renters with a diversified market, according to the city. It will also give homeowners the ability to have an additional income.

City staff and the PRADU architects will present information about the program at City Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A week later, they will host a Q&A panel at the Encinitas Library from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the city's website.

Granny flats are accessory dwelling units that are attached or detached to an existing property that can provide sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation, according to the county.