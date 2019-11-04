Encinitas Woman Performs in ‘Knock Out Round’ of “The Voice”

Kat Hammock will perform on Monday night on NBC’s “The Voice” during the competition’s ‘Knock Out Round.’ On Monday’s episode, 18-year-old Hammock will get the opportunity to take advice from music sensation, Taylor Swift. Hammock beat out fellow contestant, Josie Jones, also on Blake Shelton’s team, during ‘The Battles’ part of the competition last month.

The Encinitas resident got her start singing in her church’s choir in Solana Beach. When she got an email that she was selected for “The Voice,” she was shocked.

“I never thought I was good enough to do something like that. The only thing that ran through my head was, ‘I can’t believe they heard me sing and thought she should be on ‘The Voice’.’ I don’t see how I’m ready for that, that’s just insane to me but somehow I kept showing up to these auditions and they liked what they were hearing, so I just kind of built my confidence – maybe I can do this,” said Hammock.

While in high school, Hammock said she wrote songs and would post covers of songs on Instagram and YouTube but, she was also focused on doing well in school.

“I was taking really hard classes all throughout high school and really focusing on education. It was really hard to balance it but I’m hoping this will be what I need to be able to spend more time on that [music],” said Hammock.

Hammock graduated early from high school and is focusing on seeing how far she goes in the singing competition. But, one thing is certain, she is living a dream.

“It is the craziest opportunity I’ve ever been given and I don’t think I’ll do anything like this ever again. But, I just feel so blessed to be in a position that I am and that I have all these people who are really successful in the music industry coming and talking to me and helping me, helping me sing better,” said Hammock.

The contestants on “The Voice” will be looking to grab a spot on next week’s live episodes.