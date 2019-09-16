Man, 26, Identified as Surfer Found Dead Off Encinitas Beach

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who was found dead last week in the waters off Moonlight Beach.

Gabriel Reed, 26, was pulled from the surf Wednesday near Moonlight State Beach by San Diego lifeguards.

Reed was recovered in the surf between E and D streets around 4:30 p.m., a city spokesperson said. He was under the water near a surfboard, according to the medical examiner.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Greenwald said there was nothing suspicious in the discovery at this point.

The cause of death is pending, according to the medical examiner's website.