Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban Considered in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas is exploring whether to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but wants community input before a vote.

The Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ordinance would eliminate the use of two-stroke engine leaf blowers and is currently on the docket for consideration by the Encinitas City Council on June 19.

Ahead of the vote, residents are encouraged to attend a community forum where presentations will explain the details of the ordinance and the timeline for implementation.

The meeting will be held at Encinitas Community and Senior Center (1140 Oakcrest Drive) at 6 p.m.

The proposed ordinance is part of Encinitas' Climate Action Plan, which was adopted on Jan. 17, 2018 and outlined ways in which the city could reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 13 percent below 2012 levels by 2020 and 41 percent below 2012 levels by 2030.

The city has three main actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- establishing a community choice energy program, implementing a zero-waste program and improving transportation -- each of which are composed of smaller strategies.

The Climate Action Plan says eliminating gas-powered leaf blowers alone can reduce the emission of 128 metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2020.

Residents who cannot attend the in-person forum may email their opinions to the city via email here.