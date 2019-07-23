San Diego Approves Housing in Empty Storefronts

Ground-level storefronts in mixed-used developments can now be used as housing following the vote Tuesday by the San Diego City Council.

With more than 1.3 million residents as of 2016, the city of San Diego had .38 housing units per person - a percentage below those of cities with greater housing density like New York and San Francisco, according to an annual report of housing inventory.

In order to meet future demand, more than 54,000 housing units are estimated to be needed by 2020.

The lack of housing for San Diego's growing population has prompted city officials to eliminate parking requirements for future developments.

County supervisors have made it easier for residents to get permits to build granny flats on their property.

Check back for updates on this developing story.