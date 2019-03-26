Embattled El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho Resigns

El Cajon City Council member Ben Kalasho announced his resignation from the council Monday in a letter sent to the city, Mayor Bill Wells confirmed.

Kalasho, who represented District 1, called his time on the council educational, but said he was constantly “battling my colleagues on agenda items and the general direction that my colleagues wanted for the city.”

Mayor Wells told NBC 7 Kalasho’s time on the council was a nightmare and said his behavior was horrible.

“I’m just glad he’s out,” Wells said.

El Cajon City Councilman Denies Beauty Queen's Allegations

El Cajon City Councilman Ben Kalasho has denied allegations made against him by a former beauty queen. She complained he made sexual advances and rigged the pageant's results. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017)

In September, Kalasho was served a lawsuit at a City Council meeting that alleged Kalasho violated a man's free speech by blocking his comments on the councilmember's official Facebook page. He is also accused of harassment.

The lawsuit was settled later in the same month.

Kalasho was not the only politician in San Diego County to be sued for blocking members of the public from accessing their social media accounts. He was, however, the first elected official in San Diego to settle.

In his resignation letter, Kalasho said he and his wife had resolved a separate legal matter – a lawsuit that alleged the council member sexually harassed a 2016 Miss Middle East Beauty Pageant contestant and fixed the outcome so she would lose after she denied his advances.

