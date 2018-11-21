SDPD Searching for Missing Mesa College Student - NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD Searching for Missing Mesa College Student

Elizamarie Penones was last seen leaving Mesa College on Nov. 13.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 24 minutes ago

    San Diego police are searching for a Mesa College student who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

    SDPD says Elizamarie Penones was last seen leaving the college in Clairemont on Nov. 13.

    Penones is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. According to police, she lives in the Linda Vista neighborhood and travels by bus.

    Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

    No other information was available.

