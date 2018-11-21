SDPD Searching for Missing Mesa College Student

San Diego police are searching for a Mesa College student who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

SDPD says Elizamarie Penones was last seen leaving the college in Clairemont on Nov. 13.

Penones is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. According to police, she lives in the Linda Vista neighborhood and travels by bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

No other information was available.

