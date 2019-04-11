An image of Mac and Emanti from their new home at the Caldwell Zoo.

Two young bull elephants were moved from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to another zoo in Texas, San Diego Zoo Global announced Wednesday.

Brothers eMacembe LaLu HIata, born in April 2010 and Emanti, born in May 2010, have lived their entire lives at the theme park near Escondido.

Now both 9 years old, Emanti and "Mac" were moved to the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, Texas where they will live as part of a bachelor herd.

Zoo officials say mother elephants typically push males out of the herd in this stage of their lives.

The move was recommended by experts with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums who are interested in creating genetically diverse populations of threatened or endangered species, according to the Safari Park.

There will be 12 elephants living at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, officials said, including two new calves. Kaia and Zuli are under a year old and are part of the herd of seven females and five males.

The herd helps researchers study nutrition, growth, and communication patterns among elephants.

Some San Diegans may remember Emanti's mother was killed in November 2011 when there was a fight between elephants in the Safari Park's enclosure.