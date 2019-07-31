Elementary School Students Relocated Due to Mystery Sinkholes on Campus

With the school year beginning in only three weeks, hundreds of kids in Oceanside may not have a school to go after two sinkholes have appeared. The school district is searching for why the sinkholes have appeared and how to deal with the problem. NBC 7's Joe Little has the details. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

Students at Garrison Elementary School in Oceanside will begin their school year at a different campus while crews work to repair a pair of sinkholes at the campus.

The Oceanside Unified School District voted Wednesday to relocate the students to nearby San Luis Rey Elementary.

Geologists spent the afternoon digging up one of the sinkholes that formed on the school's playground, but still aren't sure what the cause could be.

The district said it was not willing to put staff and students on campus if they don't know why some sections of ground are sinking.

“Well, it’s a bummer,” said parent Miriam Perez. “It’s going to be dangerous for them, you know.”

In another area, a section of the asphalt measuring approximately two feet wide and four feet long had buckled where students normally play.