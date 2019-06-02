Election Night in Mexico

It's election night in six Mexican states. In Baja California elections are for governor, five mayors, and 25 state representatives. Telemundo 20's Lizzet Lopez has more. (Published 51 minutes ago)

State and local elections took place on Sunday in six Mexican states including Baja California. Baja California will elect a new governor, five local mayors, and 25 state representatives. This election marks the first time members of the state legislature and mayors can run for re-election in Mexico.

Baja California has registered low participation from voters in past years, which is why several establishments offered incentives to motivate citizens in Tijuana to come out and vote. Incentives such as 5 to 25 percent discounts at participating restaurants if they showed proof of voting.

Authorities were also investigating a box of what appeared to be a box of stolen ballots, that were abandoned in an empty lot, which were recovered by authorities and returned to the voting polls, confirmed officials.

Yesterday, the Mexican State Electoral Institute, said the police, including federal authorities, would oversee custody of the ballots when it came to transporting and counting them.

Topics that are of concern to the community in Baja California are public safety and the increase of migrant caravans.

A total of 4,805 polling places were installed statewide in Tijuana, seven in Mexicali, five in Ensenada, two in Rosarito beaches and Tecate, according to Electoral counselor, Abel Muñoz Pedraza.

Around 10:30 p.m. is when the first official numbers will be made available.