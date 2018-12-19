Elderly Woman Found Dead in Highway Rest Area

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of an elderly woman found in a highway rest area bathroom the week before Christmas.

The unidentified woman was found Tuesday at the Aliso Creek Rest Area along Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The rest area is along I-5, approximately 68 miles north of downtown San Diego and near Camp Pendleton.

More than 24 hours after she was found, the CHP said they did not know the woman's identity.

She had no obvious signs of trauma, deputies said. Crews with Camp Pendleton Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman was described by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as a senior citizen who may have been a transient.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the CHP at (800) 835-5247 or (800) TELL-CHP.