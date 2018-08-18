Elderly Woman Accidentally Drives Off Driveway into Hillside - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Elderly Woman Accidentally Drives Off Driveway into Hillside

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Smart Home Technologies That Are Changing the Game
    OnSceneTV

    An elderly woman escaped major injuries when she accidentally drove off her driveway into a hillside in La Mesa on Saturday, a fire official said.

    The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 9200 block of La Mesa when the woman drove through the retaining wall of her driveway, Heartland Fire Department Chief Brian Hayward said.

    The woman was trapped inside the car as it was hanging off the hillside. Downhill from her was another house.

    Firefighters stabilized the car and were able to get the driver out without complications, Hayward said.

    The woman was evaluated by paramedics but was uninjured. The entire rescue operation took about 30 minutes, Hayward said.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices