Elderly Woman Accidentally Drives Off Driveway into Hillside

An elderly woman escaped major injuries when she accidentally drove off her driveway into a hillside in La Mesa on Saturday, a fire official said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 9200 block of La Mesa when the woman drove through the retaining wall of her driveway, Heartland Fire Department Chief Brian Hayward said.

The woman was trapped inside the car as it was hanging off the hillside. Downhill from her was another house.

Firefighters stabilized the car and were able to get the driver out without complications, Hayward said.

The woman was evaluated by paramedics but was uninjured. The entire rescue operation took about 30 minutes, Hayward said.