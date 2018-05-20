Elderly Man Rams into Otay Mesa Doughnut Shop - NBC 7 San Diego
Elderly Man Rams into Otay Mesa Doughnut Shop

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 2 hours ago

    An elderly driver hit a motorcyclist and rammed into a doughnut shop in Otay Mesa on Sunday morning, police said.

    The accident happened around 11 a.m. when the elderly man, for unknown reasons, lost control of his car and drove into the glass window of the doughnut shop on the 3300 block of Palm Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD)

    Joe V., who did not disclose his last name, had just parked his motorcycle and was standing next to it when the accident occurred.

    "This guy was pulling up next to me and instead of breaking, accelerated," Joe said. "Just threw me off my bike and onto the sidewalk."

    Other than the shattered window, no one in the store was hurt, police said.

