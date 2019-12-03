Elderly Bonita Couple Found Dead of Murder-Suicide on Thanksgiving

Deputies investigate the discovery of two bodies at a home on Pray Street in Bonita on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Two elderly Bonita residents were found dead by a family member checking in on them on Thanksgiving after not hearing from them for several days, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a 911 call about two bodies found "obviously deceased" in a home along Pray Street in Bonita.

Laura Koller, 86, and Noel Koller, 85, were found dead with gunshot wounds, sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Laura Koller's death was ruled a homicide and Noel Koller's death was ruled a suicide, according to the SDSO.

SDSO’s Homicide Unit said there were no outstanding suspects in this investigation.

No other information was available.