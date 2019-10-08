El Cajon to Consider Ban on All Vaping Products

The city of El Cajon will consider banning the sale of all vaping products during their council session on Tuesday.

If approved, the city would be the first in San Diego County to eliminate the sale of all vaping products, flavored or unflavored, as lung-related illnesses linked to the devices rise across the nation.

Since the end of August, there have been upwards of 800 cases of lung illnesses related to vaping nationwide, more than a dozen of which resulted in death. In San Diego County, 22 illnesses are believed to be tied to vaping devices.

The county has also considered banning the sale of vaping devices and flavored tobacco products in unincorporated areas. The proposal goes to the full Board of Supervisors on Oct. 15.

Critics of proposed bans across the country say the move will limit life-changing options for those who are trying to quit smoking regular cigarettes.

Federal investigators say that nearly 80 percent of people who have come down with the vaping illness reported using products containing THC, the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana. They have not traced the problem to any single product or ingredient. But investigators are increasingly focused on thickeners and additives found in illegal THC cartridges sold on the black market.