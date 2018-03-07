A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a husband and wife in an El Cajon home. The husband died and the wife was seriously wounded. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Deputies arrested a suspect accused in the fatal stabbing of a man in El Cajon Wednesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed that 26-year-old Dylan Poston of San Diego was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one alleged count of murder.

On Tuesday night just after 10:30 p.m., a woman called 911 to report her husband was injured and not breathing, deputies said.

She said her husband was assaulted inside their home in the Knolls condo complex on Pinkard Way, north of Highway 8 Business in the unincorporated area of El Cajon.

While conducting a preliminary investigation, deputies discovered that both the victim and his wife had been stabbed. They detained Poston at the scene and later identified him.

The victim was treated by Lakeside Fire Department personnel at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.



The Sheriff's Homicide Unit then responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Detectives searched the inside of the apartment and processed evidence related to the crime.

Anyone with information connected to this homicide investigation can call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321 or Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477. No other information was immediately available.