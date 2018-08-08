El Cajon Officer Attacked With Hammer

An El Cajon police officer was beaten with a hammer multiple times and rushed to the hospital, officials told Telemundo 20.

The attack happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. at Van Houten Avenue and West Main Street.

Officers were called to a fast food restaurant for a man acting irrationally. The suspect was armed with a hammer, police were told, and the man was bashing out windows and threatening people.

The man left the restaurant but was found by officers several streets away.

When officers attempted to contact the man, they used a stun gun to subdue him, officials said.

The stun gun was not effective and the man attacked one officer in the head, police said.

It's not clear how many times the officer was struck.

The officer was conscious when he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect and a woman who was with him were taken into custody, police said.

The restaurant was a Jack in the Box located south of the Interstate 8 merge with State Route 67.

An El Cajon police officer was attacked in a separate incident in July 2017 less than two miles away from Wednesday's attack.

The officer was beaten unconscious after responding to a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant.

In that incident, the officer was called following an alleged theft from the nearby Dollar Store.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.