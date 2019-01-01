El Cajon Man Finds Bullet, Hole in Roof on New Year's Day Morning

An El Cajon man woke up on New Year's Day to find a bullet on his patio and a hole in his roof, and thinks the shot was fired recklessly during celebrations the night before.

Tim Vaclavek said he heard several loud bangs while he laid in bed Monday night. Some sounded like fireworks but he was sure others were gunfire.

When Vaclavek heard the sound of something hitting the tin roof on the cover over his back patio, he thought it could've been a rock or one of the many four-legged critters that roam his property.

“We have raccoons, foxes, coyotes, so you never know what’s going to be banging around out here," Vaclavek said. He didn't think anything of it and eventually fell asleep.

The next morning he walked outside and found a bullet on the ground. Then he looked up and saw the hole in his roof.

“When I found the slug laying there, I thought who could be so stupid to fire a gun straight up into the air and not even worry about where it’s going to come down?" he said. "It’s just incredibly irresponsible to me. I don’t know how anybody can do that kind of stuff."

Vaclavek said his neighborhood is very quiet, but he said he wasn't shocked that it happened because the bullet could have come from more than a mile away.

Although the discovery is disturbing, Vaclavek said he won't be changing the way he goes about his life.

“I’m not going to walk around with a helmet on or anything like that," he said.