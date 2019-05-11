Several Homes Evacuated in El Cajon Gas Leak - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Several Homes Evacuated in El Cajon Gas Leak

San Miguel Fire & Rescue officials said the branch toppled on the tank just after 5:30 a.m. along the 1300 block of Lomita Road

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Several Homes Evacuated in El Cajon Gas Leak

    NBC 7's Ramon Galindo is live in El Cajon, where a gas leak forced evacuations of several homes Saturday morning. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    A large branch fell on a propane tank in an El Cajon neighborhood Saturday morning causing a gas leak and forcing evacuations of several homes in the area.

    San Miguel Fire & Rescue officials said the branch toppled on the tank just after 5:30 a.m. along the 1300 block of Lomita Road. The propane tank was in the backyard of a home.

    Propane began to spew from the tank, filling the air with its distinct smell. About an hour later, a gas plume could still be seen, traveling downhill toward Chase Avenue. 

    As a precaution, officials evacuated at least three homes on Chase Avenue that were located downwind from the leak. The strong smell persisted.

    The parking lot of a nearby grocery store served as a temporary evacuation center for residents as crews worked to cap the gas leak.

    Just before 7:30 a.m., officials said the leak had been stopped.

    Officials with several agencies, including a Hazardous Materials crew, remained at the scene monitoring the situation. It is unclear when evacuees will be able to return to their homes.

    No injuries have been reported.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices