Several Homes Evacuated in El Cajon Gas Leak

A large branch fell on a propane tank in an El Cajon neighborhood Saturday morning causing a gas leak and forcing evacuations of several homes in the area.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue officials said the branch toppled on the tank just after 5:30 a.m. along the 1300 block of Lomita Road. The propane tank was in the backyard of a home.

Propane began to spew from the tank, filling the air with its distinct smell. About an hour later, a gas plume could still be seen, traveling downhill toward Chase Avenue.

As a precaution, officials evacuated at least three homes on Chase Avenue that were located downwind from the leak. The strong smell persisted.

The parking lot of a nearby grocery store served as a temporary evacuation center for residents as crews worked to cap the gas leak.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officials said the leak had been stopped.

Officials with several agencies, including a Hazardous Materials crew, remained at the scene monitoring the situation. It is unclear when evacuees will be able to return to their homes.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was available.

