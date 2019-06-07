Fletcher Parkway Closes Due to Gas Leak

File Image

El Cajon Police, Heartland Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas & Electric crews are working on a gas leak reported near Fletcher Parkway.

The leak was reported just after noon in the area of Petree Street and N. Marshall Avenue, according to El Cajon police.

As of 2:20 p.m., SDG&E officials said they were still actively working to control the leak.

The area is filled with restaurants and retail businesses with the intersection located just a few steps from the Parkway Plaza mall.

No other information was available.

