Fletcher Parkway Closes Due to Gas Leak - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fletcher Parkway Closes Due to Gas Leak

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 Simple Things Kids Need to Thrive This Summer
    File Image

    El Cajon Police, Heartland Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego Gas & Electric crews are working on a gas leak reported near Fletcher Parkway.

    The leak was reported just after noon in the area of Petree Street and N. Marshall Avenue, according to El Cajon police. 

    As of 2:20 p.m., SDG&E officials said they were still actively working to control the leak.

    The area is filled with restaurants and retail businesses with the intersection located just a few steps from the Parkway Plaza mall. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices