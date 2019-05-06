1 Person Rushed to Hospital After Fire at El Cajon Hotel

One person was injured in a fire at an El Cajon hotel Monday, Heartland Fire and Rescue officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the Relax Inn & Suites at 1220 W. Main Street just before 5 a.m. and found a fire inside the two-story hotel.

"We did have to perform a rescue," said Battalion Chief Chris Case, adding that a man was transported to a nearby hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

El Cajon police helped to evacuate the building.

Brittany Irwin has been staying at the hotel for approximately a week and she heard sirens and saw engines pulling into the parking lot.

"I heard a lot of banging like 'Get out of the rooms,'" she said. "I wasn't sure what was going on."

Irwin said she saw smoke and a lot of activity outside of her room.

"It was crazy, crazy," she said. "Unexpected."

Irwin said her belongings were not damaged because she was staying in a second-story unit.

One unit was damaged.

Case said they have requestsed San Diego Fire-Rescue investigators to look into the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

