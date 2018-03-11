A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound in a truck in El Cajon. NBC 7's Chris Chan reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A homicide investigation was launched in El Cajon early Sunday after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a crashed car.

The El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) said a homeowner called police at about 1 a.m. Sunday to report he had shot a man who was stealing his car from in front of his home on Mona Place.

At about the same time, another person called ECPD to report a pickup truck had crashed into his home on Chase Avenue. The two locations were less than a quarter-mile apart.

Inside the crashed pickup truck, a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Police believe the two incidents that occurred less than a quarter-mile apart are related. Detectives called the man a burglary suspect.

ECPD said the homeowner was cooperating with investigators. It was not clear if he would face charges.

Chase Avenue, about a half-mile from the El Cajon Boulevard exit of eastbound Interstate 8, was closed in both directions during the investigation.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.