Passerby Finds Crash Victim in El Cajon Street: Police

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 5:24 AM PST on Feb 15, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the death of woman who was found in the street by a passerby on Sunshine Avenue near E Chase Avenue Thursday morning.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

    El Cajon police are asking for the public's help in solving what happened to a woman who died from injuries they believe were suffered in a collision with a vehicle.

    The unidentified woman was found by a passerby at 1070 S. Sunshine Avenue. 

    A call was made to police at approximately 4:30 a.m. by a man who was on his way to work.

    He noticed a woman in the street with serious injuries. 

    However, police aren't sure what happened to the woman.

    Police believe she was struck earlier this morning by a car that then took off.

    They are also telling NBC 7 the woman may have been homeless. 

    Anyone with information can call El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.

