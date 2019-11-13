The search continued for a group of men behind a string of carjackings and armed robberies that occurred between 5 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday throughout El Cajon.

Four to five men in their late teens and early 20s wore masks over their faces as they threatened residents with handguns and long-guns, demanding cars and a backpack in one case, El Cajon Police Department said.

The locations of the four incidents included the 1000 block of Naranca Avenue, the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Gina Avenue, the 900 block of Grant Avenue and the 300 block of Filbert St., according to El Cajon Police.

In the incident on Grant Avenue, a man and woman walked out of their home to their parked car and found one of the suspects inside, El Cajon police said.

One neighbor and family member told NBC 7 his uncle was dropping off his dogs in the white Nissan Titan and was headed for work when two men tried to steal it.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said the suspects pistol whipped his uncle and reversed the car with his mother-in-law hanging on, dragging her for a short distance, before crashing into a parked car. That crash woke him up.

“Fight or flight automatically kicked in and I ran out there and the first thing I saw was a dude’s head and I started pummeling him as hard as I could. I picked up a pump and hit him a couple of times in the head,” the man said.

The attacking men fled in a getaway car and the woman was taken to a local hospital, El Cajon Police said.

El Cajon Police Department has not provided any other details regarding the other two car jackings.

In the fourth incident, the suspects used a gun to threaten a man for his backpack while he was standing on the sidewalk. He was not injured, according to El Cajon’s Lt. Randy Soulard.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving these crimes. Anyone with information regarding these incidents or suspects involved is encouraged to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.