A car came crashing through the bedroom wall of an El Cajon woman’s home Friday, coming to a halt a few feet from where she was sleeping.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home at the end of a cul-de-sac off Greenfield Drive, just west of Interstate 8.

The 85-year-old woman inside the home said she was shaken up and confused. She said there were multiple girls in the car but they took off after the crash.

Witnesses said El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) officers patrolled the area with a helicopter in search of the driver. It was not clear if they were located.

The crash woke the woman, who said she wasn't sure what had happened. Luckily, she was not injured.

"I didn’t feel nothing. I heard something, I thought it was an earthquake," Mary Smith said.



A building inspector was assessing the damage to the home.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates. Details may change as more information becomes available.