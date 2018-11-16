The boy says he was saved because he was wearing a helmet. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the story. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

Life is beginning to return to normal for an El Cajon boy struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The 10-year-old boy was riding his bike to school when the driver hit him, leaving him in the road.

Now, just over a month since the crash, and 27 days in the hospital, Hassan Haidar is back at school part-time and on the road to recovery.

The one thing doctors said saved his life was the helmet his mother always reminded him to wear.

Haidar suffered a vertebrae fracture, a facial fracture, and a head injury when he was struck by a car while riding his BMX to Johnson Elementary in El Cajon on Oct. 4.

A witness who pulled over to help found Haidar bleeding, unconscious and breathing very slowly.

He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent several surgeries in his 27-night stay.

While in the hospital he ate pancakes for the first time.

Which is why when he returned to school last week, his teacher made him pancakes for his birthday.

A birthday that doctors say was only possible because Haidar wore his helmet.

Surveillance footage captured just seconds before the crash helped identify the vehicle and driver.

Courtney Webber, 27, of Lakeside was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run. Records show she was driving on a suspended license because of a previous DUI conviction.

"I feel sorry for her, I feel sorry. But also I feel hurt because she hit him and ran away. She didn't stop. She just hit him and ran away," said Haidar's mother Nadia Kadad.

Johnson Elementary Principal Christine Sphar said the message should be clear to other children and parents.

"For him to wear that helmet, have an accident of the type he had and be back at school a month later working and learning is proof - wear your helmet, it works," Sphar said.