23 Displaced in El Cajon Apartment Fire

An apartment fire in El Cajon on Saturday afternoon displaced 23 people from several apartment units.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of smoke from an apartment building at 745 E. Bradley Avenue in El Cajon.

Nine apartment units were damaged in a fire that appeared to travel inside the walls and was thus hard to find, Battalion Chief Andy Lawler said. At least 23 residents and pets were displaced.

When firefighters first arrived, only a light smoke could be seen. Firefighters believe the fire started between the walls and spread quickly from there.

One man burned his hands in the fire, San Miguel Fire said.

The American Red Cross was called to help people find housing.

Lakeside, Santee and Heartland Fire-Rescue Departments also responded to the incident, as well as SDG&E.

No other information was available.