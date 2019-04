A pedestrian was hospitalized after they were hit by a driver who fled the scene in Egger Highlands.

Police say the crash happened on the 1500 block of Palm Avenue near 16th Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Medics performed CPR on the victim before taking them to the hospital.

Police did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

No other information was available.

