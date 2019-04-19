A rendering of the glitzy Watermark project planned for Scripps Ranch, which will include a Cucina Enoteca restaurant, a luxury movie theater, and a hotel.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on a popular eatery's expansion to a mixed-use development in Scripps Ranch, and a guide to Mexican food in the South Bay.

The Watermark Adds Cucina Enoteca, The Lot, and More

Arriving in 2020 to the Scripps Ranch area is The Watermark, a 35-acre mixed-use development that will include restaurants, a luxury movie theater and even a hotel. The complex will house another outpost of popular Italian eatery, Cucina Enoteca, complete with an in-house wine shop. Other Watermark tenants include a Whole Foods Market, a Westin Hotel, The Lot luxury cinema, and a variety of eateries ranging from Cava Grill to Urban Plates.

Where to Eat Mexican Food in the South Bay

In San Diego, Mexican food is always a good idea. Eater's guide to the top Mexican eateries in South Bay neighborhoods – from Chula Vista to National City – include a range of 20 spots that specialize in everything from tacos and tortas to birria and barbacoa.

Sushi Pro Opens Japanese Eatery in University Heights

Newly-arrived on Adams Avenue is Soichi Sushi, a new intimate sushi bar from a veteran of Sushi Tadokoro. Offering omakase, or chef's tasting menu, the restaurant also serves a la carte nigiri sushi and a large selection of small-batch sake.

Bone Marrow Tops San Diego's Hottest Taco

A tiny storefront in San Ysidro is earning local and national acclaim for its menu of Tijuana-style tacos. Tuetano Taqueria's most popular taco is centered on birria, or slow-stewed beef, topped with a hunk of rich, fatty bone marrow. The owner and chef of this taqueria shares what it takes to create her signature dish.

Social Club and Restaurant Coming to Carlsbad

The owners of Carlsbad's Tin Leaf Kitchen and Beach Plum Kitchen are bringing Black Rail Kitchen + Bar to the La Costa area this summer. The 6,000-square-foot space will include two dining rooms and two bars, with a sleek and stylish design inspired by the high-end social clubs of 1940s New York City.