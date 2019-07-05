A glimpse inside The Holding Company, a new food and music venue in Ocean Beach. The three-story location boasts views of the ocean and the OB Pier.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look inside a $4.5 million dining and entertainment project on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach.

OB Noodle House Unveils 'The Holding Company' in Ocean Beach

The family behind Bar 1502 and OB Noodle House has revealed their newest project: a $4.5 million, 7,000-square-foot restaurant and music venue on Newport Avenue. The Holding Company features two bars, a rooftop lounge with views of the ocean and the OB pier, and nightly entertainment. It will also offer cocktails and an Asian-inspired menu.

Coin-Op Game Room Expanding to Temecula

The popular arcade bar and restaurant is bringing its fifth location to Old Town Temecula, just north of San Diego County. Scheduled to open this fall, it will feature retro and modern games, bar food, cocktails and beer in a setting inspired by classic amusement park Coney Island.

Mexican Restaurant Planned for Ocean Beach

The former site of Nati's on Bacon Street, which shuttered after six decades, will become La Dona, new Mexican restaurant from local hospitality group Social Syndicate. It joins the group's other neighborhood eateries including OB Surf Lodge and Blue Water Seafood.

Dedicated Matcha Café Opens in Kearny Mesa

Sourced from Kyoto, Japan, high-quality matcha is the base for a menu of desserts and drinks at Matcha Café Maiko. Founded in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard café serves matcha lattes and floats as well as matcha parfaits, soft-serve ice cream, and more.

Multi-Restaurant Complex Coming to National City

Slated to launch in 2021, a new 136,000-square-foot development will open at 8th Street and B Avenue in National City, bringing housing and office space as well as a mix of retail. Anchoring the building will be WellFed, the first solo restaurant for chef Phillip Esteban, a native of National City who has cooked at The Cork & Craft, Craft & Commerce, and more.