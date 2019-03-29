Eater San Diego: All-Day Dining Destination and Outdoor Event Venue Opens in Poway - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: All-Day Dining Destination and Outdoor Event Venue Opens in Poway

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 52 minutes ago

    A peek inside The Florence, a new dining and entertainment spot in Poway.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look into Poway's highly-anticipated, stylish, new dining hub and other new spots around our city.

    The Florence Splashes Down in Poway
    Just landed in Sabre Springs is an impressive 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar with two acres of outdoor dining, gaming, and event space. Dubbed “The Florence,” the eatery pays tribute to late San Diego swimming legend and Point Loma native, Florence Chadwick, and her historic accomplishments in the water. The restaurant is currently open for breakfast and lunch, but will roll out happy hour, dinner, and Sunday brunch soon.

    First Look: Culinary Hub Planned for Sabre SpringsFirst Look: Culinary Hub Planned for Sabre Springs

    Tender Greens Expands to One Paseo
    The popular fast-casual chain is the latest eatery to launch at the new Carmel Valley complex. Scheduled to open on April 1 with prizes for the first 50 diners, this is Tender Greens' fifth location in San Diego and it features all new menu items for spring.

    Coffee and Cocktails Pair Up in the East Village
    Modern Times Beer is opening a café featuring its house-roasted coffee on Ninth Avenue in downtown’s East Village. It will sit adjacent to a new bar from the owners of Noble Experiment, which will feature snacks and sandwiches based on cured meats and a drink list inspired by Negronis and Italian amaro.

    Japanese Hot Pot Coming to North Park
    Orange County eatery Tabu Shabu is expanding to 30th Street, bringing its menu of Japanese shabu-shabu that features meat, seafood, vegetables, and noodles cooked in a variety of flavored broths that include some vegan options. It's scheduled to open this fall.

    Korean Hot Dog Chain Landing on Convoy
    A Korean concept with over 300 locations worldwide will debut its first U.S. store in Kearny Mesa. ChungChun Ssal Hot Dog offers sausages and cheese on a stick, dipped in a rice flour batter, and fried to order. Opening in April, it will be one of at least two snack shops opening in the San Diego area.

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

