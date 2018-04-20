Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a peek inside UTC's jaw-dropping bottle shop/cocktail bar combo and a guide to outdoor dining around town.



Raised By Wolves Unveils Impressive Lair at Westfield UTC

The team behind popular venues including Born & Raised and Polite Provisions has launched a unique concept at Westfield UTC that combines a boutique bottle shop with a craft cocktail spot. Stocked with vintage bottles of spirits and bar essentials, the storefront leads into a beautifully-design cocktail bar.



Where to Dine Outdoors in San Diego

San Diego's near-perfect weather is tailor-made for eating and drinking outdoors, whether it be on a breezy rooftop or on an ocean-view patio. Eater's new guide shares 14 restaurants, ranging from a vegan eatery to a charming gastropub, that are great options for al fresco dining.



Artisan Bakery Rolling Into Bird Rock

An alum of San Francisco's famed Tartine Bakery will open Wayfarer Bread & Pastry on La Jolla Boulevard. Debuting next month, the eatery will offer a wide selection of handcrafted European-style bread and pastries, including baguettes and croissants, as well as a craft beer, wine, and a menu of sandwiches, salads, and small bites.



Italian Cuisine Lands in Imperial Beach

The owners of an Italian eatery in Lemon Grove have launched a second restaurant on Imperial Beach's main drag. The two-level Verandina boasts ocean views, an outdoor patio, and full bar and offers a menu inspired by coastal Italy. The seafood-based dishes include linguine with sea urchin and whole grilled fish.



Gourmet Bakery and Cafe Debuts in Little Italy

Just-opened Frost Me Cafe & Bakery is now serving signature cupcakes and sweet treats ranging from cake truffles to fruit crumble. Offering fresh pastries at breakfast, the eatery also features a savory menu of Italian sandwiches, French quiche, and more. They also have beer, wine and coffee from San Francisco's Ritual Coffee Roasters.

