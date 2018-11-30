A peek inside Realm of the 52 Senses, a swanky new speakeasy inside another business in Kearny Mesa.

We’ve got a secret for you: there’s a new, opulent speakeasy on Convoy pouring unique cocktails. Eater San Diego shares details on that spot plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene. Cheers!

Immersive Cocktail Experience Coming to Convoy

Realm of the 52 Senses opens on Dec. 5 in Kearny Mesa, a stunning speakeasy hidden inside Common Theory beer bar. Asian themes and ingredients influence the intimate space, where the cocktail list incorporates teas, Japanese citrus, and Chinese spirits.

SuperNatural Sandwiches Expands to Little Italy

The popular sandwich shop, which has locations in Miramar and Pacific Beach, has launched on Kettner Boulevard. On the menu: signature seafood-stuffed sandwiches, including a lobster grilled cheese, plus a few new, exclusive items created just for the Little Italy location.

Playful Hotel Bar Debuts Downtown

Bar Moxy is the centerpiece of the Gaslamp's new Moxy San Diego, a boutique hotel geared towards the Instagram crowd. The all-day bar features cocktails, food, and late-night service, with entertainment ranging from arcade games and swings to DJs.

Where to Eat Poke in San Diego

With the plethora of poke spots in town, it's tough to navigate which shops are serving quality seafood. Eater's here with a guide to 10 local poke joints that make an effort to source sustainably and offer tasty renditions of the classic Hawaiian dish.

Fast-Casual Fried Chicken Flies Into Pacific Beach

Country Boy Fried Chicken arrives on Garnet Avenue early next year with fried-to-order chicken tenders that will be available in combos alongside homemade Texas-style rolls, fries, and special sauce. The eatery will offer late-night service and plans to eventually expand throughout San Diego.