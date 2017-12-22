Portland favorite, Salt & Straw Ice Cream, will debut its first San Diego location in Little Italy on Dec. 26.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a cult favorite ice cream shop’s sweet debut and the rise of a brunching empire in Pacific Beach.

Salt & Straw Giving Away Ice Cream Before Next Week's Opening

Portland's Salt & Straw Ice Cream is scheduled to open its first San Diego storefront in Little Italy on Dec. 26. In anticipation of that sweet, sweet day, the company will give away scoops of ice cream in front of its India Street shop on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. We know, it’s too much good news to handle.

Breakfast Republic’s Empire Rises in Pacific Beach

Breakfast Republic, a fast-growing group of eateries with six locations throughout San Diego, just expanded its morning eats empire with a newly-opened restaurant in Pacific Beach. It's the largest location yet for the brand that specializes in daytime cocktails and brunch dishes served every day.

Shake Shack Launches Second Location in Mission Valley

The burger behemoth, which has already taken Westfield UTC by storm, has opened its second area outpost at The Millennium Mission Valley, a new mixed-use complex. Serving up its incredibly popular menu of Shack Burgers, crinkle cut fries and more, the eatery is also pouring San Diego craft beer and offering frozen custard concrete featuring locally-baked pie.

European-Style Bakery and Cafe Coming to Little Italy

Local bakery Frost Me Gourmet will be a featured tenant at Little Italy's Piazza della Famiglia, a new development that includes a pedestrian plaza and community event space. The bakery, which specializes in cupcakes and custom desserts, will expand its menu to include sandwiches, soups, salads and more as well as beer, wine and coffee.

Modern Diner and Cocktail Bar Opens in Ocean Beach

Royale has replaced Sessions Public in Ocean Beach. The playful and stylish new eatery has a menu ranging from diner favorites such as burgers and tater tots to salads and charcuterie plates. Featuring late night food options, the full bar offers beer and wine and tap as well as craft cocktails made with local produce.