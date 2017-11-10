Eater San Diego: Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving; Hot Cocktail Bars

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a rundown of top spots where you can feast on Thanksgiving Day and a look at the buzziest cocktail bars in town.

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in San Diego

Forget doing the dishes and getting up at the crack of dawn to cook the turkey on Thanksgiving Day – let San Diego’s chefs and restaurants do that for you and your family. Eater's guide features 14 area restaurants offering holiday feasts, ranging from gourmet prix fixe menus to indulgent buffets, on Thanksgiving Day.

The Hottest Cocktail Bars to Try Right Now

Celebrating the standout San Diego craft cocktail scene, the Eater Cocktail Heatmap is a monthly rundown of the new bar openings, fresh drink menus and special events that are generating serious buzz around town. Whether you’re looking to pre-party or for a low-key evening hideaway, here are the must-visit hangouts this month. Cheers!

Koreatown's Soft Serve Sensation Opens in Kearny Mesa

SomiSomi, which started in Los Angeles' Koreatown district, opens its first San Diego location this weekend on Convoy Street. The dessert shop specializes in trendy fish-shaped waffle cones, fresh baked and filled with red bean, custard or Nutella and topped with a swirl of soft serve ice cream in flavors ranging from matcha to black sesame.

Nonna and Zucchero Bring Italian Comfort Food to Little Italy

The Busalacchi's, a legendary local restaurant family, have completed a remodel of two of their India Street eateries. Freshly-opened are Nonna, a comfort food-focused restaurant inspired by the family matriarch, serving pizza, pasta and more, and an updated café offering coffee and Italian pastries.

Seven Caves Spirits Launches Miramar Tasting Room

The local craft distillery community welcomes Seven Caves Spirits, which starts regular tasting room hours during Thanksgiving week. The grain-to-glass distillery's first bottle release is a barrel-aged rum but visitors will be able to also sample rum finished in bourbon and rye barrels, whiskey and more.