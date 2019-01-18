Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at Trust Restaurant's next act – a very cool spot in Mission Hills – plus word on new eateries coming to Coronado and Bankers Hill.

Fort Oak Puts Down Roots in Mission Hills

The team behind Park Boulevard's popular Trust Restaurant has launched its third project, called Fort Oak, in Mission Hills. The uniquely-designed space spans a cocktail bar, upscale dining room and a wood-fire, grill-fueled open kitchen that features a 16-seat chef's counter.

Hotel Del Coronado Revamping Oceanfront Dining Room

The hospitality group from Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine at the Pendry San Diego will take over The Del's signature fine dining restaurant. Serēa will open in May after a thorough remodel with a menu of California coastal cuisine focused on local and regional seafood.

Bankers Hill Scores Michelin-Rated Italian Chefs

The father-son chef duo behind Italy's Michelin-starred Ristorante Abbruzzino will relocate to San Diego to open a Bankers Hill restaurant with the owners of Little Italy's Civico 1845. Called Il Dandy, it will highlight contemporary cuisine inspired by the Calabrian region of Italy.

Cajun Seafood Restaurant Opening in North Park

Shrimp Heads will debut on El Cajon Boulevard next week with an eat-with-your-hands menu of Cajun-style seafood feasts boasting shrimp, lobster tails, Alaskan king crab, and more. In addition to Cajun classics, the eatery will also offer Chinese dishes like salt and pepper shrimp and spicy pork chops.

Vegan Sushi Bar Landing on Mission Beach

NoW Sushi will be San Diego's first-ever vegan sushi bar when it opens this March on Mission Boulevard. The eatery will serve a menu of appetizers and specialty sushi rolls featuring plant-based ingredients ranging from sweet potato tempura, mock crab, and shiitake mushroom "eel."