Another week, another foodie haven planned for San Diego County. This week, we learned a big-name hospitality group is planning a new food hall for Sorrento Valley. Eater San Diego shares those details, plus other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Slated for Sorrento Valley

Whisknladle Hospitality (Catania, Whisknladle) is building Park Commons, a 200-seat food hall in Sorrento Valley that will feature a full bar and multiple eateries. Slated to open this summer, it will include food stands offering various dishes, including fried chicken sandwiches, poke, burgers, salads and more.

La Colombe Coffee Lands at Westfield UTC

La Colombe, an East Coast pioneer of craft coffee has arrived at Westfield UTC. The Philadelphia-based roaster has opened a handsome new coffee bar offering espresso drinks, pour-over coffee and its signature Draft Latte and Pure Black cold brew on tap. Local pastries from Nutmeg Bakery are also on the menu.

Charming All-Outdoor Café Opens in South Park

North Park's Communal Coffee has a stylish new location in South Park. Set outdoors, the coffee bar is housed in a vintage trailer and features a rotating menu of treats supplied by Nomad Donuts. The space will offer wine and beer on weekends and function as a neighborhood hub, hosting live music, events and movie nights.

Spanish Churros Are Coming to Convoy

The Churreria Café will open in Kearny Mesa next month with authentic churros from Spain. Fried to order, the crispy treats will be served with hot chocolate or coffee, as is traditional. The menu will also include creative versions such as custard-filled and Oreo-topped churros, served in a setting inspired by a Spanish garden.

Craft Distillery and Restaurant Planned for East Village

Storyhouse Spirits is coming to downtown’s East Village this summer with a two-level restaurant centered on a wood-fired oven. The craft distillery will produce a variety of spirits, including gin, rum, vodka, bourbon and whiskey, which will be highlighted in craft cocktails mixed behind the bar.