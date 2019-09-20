UC San Diego has added a big name to its dining options: Soda & Swine. The stunning new restaurant has taken over a familiar spot on the campus in La Jolla. Eater San Diego shares those details, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Soda & Swine Unveils Dining Oasis at UCSD

Soda & Swine, the well-established restaurant with two other San Diego locations, brings a stunningly stylish new dining option to the UC San Diego campus, where it replaces the longtime campus staple, Porter's Pub. The eatery offers coffee and breakfast in the morning – a first for any Soda & Swine location – and an all-day menu of meatball sliders and Italian-American dishes. Over at the bar, patrons will find 24 beer taps, wine, and hard seltzer slushy drinks. It’s one of just a few venues on campus to serve alcohol. The 14,000-square-foot restaurant is designed as an escape for students and faculty.

Belgian Waffles and Beer Arrive in North Park

The owners of French bakery Le Partfait Paris have opened Belgian Beer & Waffles, a fast-casual eatery on University Avenue that specializes in sweet and savory Belgian waffles. The menu includes everything from waffle sandwiches to ice cream-topped waffles, and waffle styles include traditional Brussels or Liege waffles, plus a gluten-free and vegan option. The European-inspired café also serves Belgian frites, as well as an array of beer, wine, and coffee drinks.

Fast-Casual Chicken Concept Debuts in Carlsbad

The acclaimed chef behind a popular Las Vegas steakhouse has launched Pluck at The Shoppes in Carlsbad. Aiming to offer premium pasture-raised chicken at affordable prices, the eatery's menu features fried chicken, rotisserie chicken sandwiches, bone broth, and sides ranging from roasted farmers market vegetables to fried chicken skins.

New Asian Restaurants to Try

Eater San Diego takes a first look at a handful of Asian restaurants that have recently opened in the Kearny Mesa and Clairemont Mesa neighborhoods. The eateries range from a Japanese curry restaurant that hails from Las Vegas, to a halal Chinese eatery that specializes in hand-cut noodles. New to Convoy Street is a Korean barbecue spot from Koreatown in Los Angeles famous for its beef intestine and tripe.

Clairemont Bar Transforms Into Upscale Tavern

Locals are cheering the arrival of Bay Hill Tavern, which replaces a former Irish pub with a modern and comfortable bar and grill from the owners of North Park's Working Class and Second Nature in Pacific Beach. Offering pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and more, the eatery features craft cocktails and a robust Happy Hour with live music on the horizon.