Eater San Diego: Fresh New Restaurants Land in Coronado

Feast and Fareway has swung into the Coronado Municipal Golf Course, offering daily brunch that includes popular dishes from Breakfast Republic.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including an inside look at a couple of new restaurants opening in Coronado.

All-Day Restaurant Revamp Revealed in Coronado

This might be a hole-in-one for foodies on Coronado Island: Feast and Fareway has been unveiled at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course, with views of the golf course and the Coronado Bridge. Opening daily for brunch and dinner, the restaurant is run by the owner of Breakfast Republic and features multiple bars, outdoor patios, and venues for weddings and special events.

Signature Restaurant Reopens at the Hotel del Coronado

Serea has emerged as the new anchor restaurant at the iconic Hotel Del. The remodeled space has ample outdoor seating and a relaxed atmosphere, with a menu based on local seafood that includes sea urchin, spot prawns, and variety of whole fish that are fried or grilled and filleted tableside. The restaurant is part of the ongoing $200 million revitalization of the Hotel Del Coronado, which you can dive into in depth here.

The $200M Revitalization of The Del

One of San Diego’s most recognizable landmarks – the historic Hotel del Coronado – is undergoing a $200 million revitalization that will include new hotel rooms, a new restaurant, and a restored entryway that’ll take visitors back to the bygone era where resort began. Here's a look at the so-called "Master Plan" project. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

Churro Café Opening in Mira Mesa

3Ten Churro Bar will debut next to the Broken Yolk Café on July 1 in Mira Mesa. Featuring made-to-order churros with a variety of toppings and sauces, the dessert shop will also offer over-the-top sundaes, milkshakes, and sweet drinks ranging from hot chocolate to matcha lattes.

Coal-Fired Artisan Pizzeria Planned for Poway

An alum of a Michelin-starred restaurant in Hong Kong intends to open several restaurant concepts in San Diego. The Kiln will be the first, landing at Old Poway Village with a farm-to-table menu of seasonal salads and creative pizzas cooked in a custom coal-fired oven.

Japanese Barbecue Coming to the Gaslamp

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, which has locations all around the world and one outpost in the Mira Mesa area, will replace Analog Bar in the Gaslamp. Opening in early 2020 on Fifth Avenue, the restaurant will boast tabletop grills where guests cook their own meat, seafood, and vegetables.