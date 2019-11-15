Seaport Village is about to get a handful of new tenants, including Mike Hess Brewing and City Tacos.

Seaport Village in downtown San Diego’s waterfront is about to get some new tenants. Eater San Diego shares details new restaurants and a brewery planned for the landmark, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Mike Hess Brewing, New Local Eateries to Enhance Seaport Village

Among the changes and updates that are part of the ongoing revitalization of Seaport Village and downtown San Diego's waterfront are a handful of new tenants that’ll offer a welcome infusion of fresh restaurants and retail. Due in 2020 are a new restaurant and tasting room from Mike Hess Brewing and City Tacos; that spot – near the Carousel District of the waterfront landmark, north of the Pier Café – will feature a patio and full-service restaurant along the boardwalk. Also coming to Seaport Village in 2020: a specialty coffee and bagel shop from the Spill the Beans, and the sixth location of Mr. Moto Pizza. Retail additions open in time for the upcoming holidays include the confectionary shop Something Sweet and novelty gift store, Vino Stoppers. San Pasqual Winery is also expanding its tasting room at the landmark with more seating and a shopping/merch area.

Seaport Village to Get $1B Makeover

Seaport Village may see a $1 billion redevelopment plan in its future. NBC 7's Monica Dean has more on what this could mean. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

Adorable Asian Buns Arrive in La Jolla

Two popular Asian eateries have paired up in a new ocean view spot on Prospect Street in La Jolla. Harumama brings its menu of cute animal-shaped steamed buns, noodles, and dumplings while Blue Ocean Sushi offers nigiri sushi and specialty rolls from its glassed-in sushi kitchen. Both restaurants are open daily for lunch and dinner.

Sorrento Valley Gains Gourmet Food Hall

After earning big success with Gravity Heights, the team behind the Sorrento Valley brewpub has opened another dining hub in the neighboohood. Whisknladle Hospitality's new Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food court and gathering space that includes kiosks offering fresh-made Middle Eastern fare, fried chicken sandwiches, tacos and more. And the local food hall food hauls just keep on expanding.

Oaxacan Cuisine Comes to Hillcrest

Swami's in Hillcrest has reopened as Cocina de Barrio, an upscale restaurant specializing in regional Mexican food with an emphasis on Oaxacan classics, from mole to seafood soup. The eatery also offers a weekday taco happy hour on its patio and a weekend brunch featuring chilaquiles, blue corn pancakes, and churro French toast.

All-Vegan Japanese Eatery Opens on Convoy

The owner of RakiRaki Ramen & Tsukemen reveals The Yasai, a new Japanese restaurant on Convoy Street with a menu dedicated to vegan dishes. There's an extensive list of vegan sushi featuring marinated, fermented, and pickled vegetables as well as small plates made with fresh tofu and a range of meatless ramen that includes a choice of homemade noodles that have been infused with kale and beets.