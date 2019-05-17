The 4,800-square-foot Italian marketplace and food hall will be located on Market Street in downtown's East Village.

Trendy food halls are quickly becoming the easy way to taste a bunch of different things under one roof. Locally, a couple more of these food emporiums are on their way in, one specializing in Italian eats and the other in Korean cuisine. Eater San Diego shares that scoop and other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

East Village Scores Large-Scale Italian Market and Eatery

The owners of RoVino Restaurant + Wine in Little Italy are bringing RoVino The Foodery to the East Village this summer. Combining an Italian specialty market and an eatery, it will stock fresh pasta, housemade sauces, and other gourmet items in addition to a casual menu of pizza and Italian street food.

Kearny Mesa Market Announces Food Court Offerings

Asian superstore H Mart will open this June in Kearny Mesa. The 40,500-square-foot market will include a food court with a mix of local and global eateries serving Korean fried chicken, deep-fried hot dogs, noodles, kimchi fried rice, and other classic Korean dishes.

Frozen Treats Shop Expanding to Little Italy

Holy Paleta, which specializes in gourmet frozen popsicles, will open a new location in Little Italy later this summer. The Bonita-based shop puts its spin on the Mexican-style paleta, offering vegan fruit pops as well as flavors like creamy avocado and chocolate milkshake.

Fashion Valley's North Italia Heads to One Paseo

Joining the stable of restaurants at One Paseo is North Italia, which opens in June at the Carmel Valley shopping and dining complex. The popular modern Italian eatery landed last fall at Fashion Valley Mall, and serves a menu of fresh pasta, pizza, and more.

