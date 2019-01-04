Eater San Diego: New Year, New Breakfast Spots

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on several new eateries around North Park, the Gaslamp and North County specializing in breakfast and brunch.

North Park Breakfast Spot to Offer Do-It-Yourself Pancakes

Opening on University Avenue this June, Flap Your Jacks will feature tabletop griddles where diners can cook their own customizable pancakes. The eatery will also offer an array of breakfast dishes, from French toast to classic Mexican day-starters like chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

Morning Eats & Late-Night Bites Land in Gaslamp

The Morning After is now up and running in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter. Right now, the restaurant offers a daily breakfast menu that includes indulgent Fruity Pebbles pancakes and Grand Marnier-iced French toast as well as brunch cocktails. On the weekends, the eatery will turn into a sports bar offering a full bar and late-night bites.

Brunch Eatery Replacing Carlsbad's Pisco Peruvian

Launching at the end of this month is Toast Gastrobrunch, which will replace Peruvian restaurant Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in Carlsbad. Refocused on daytime dining, the eatery will feature a full range of brunch dishes, including an array of toasts as well as spiked coffee and other specialty drinks.

Sycuan Casino Expansion Includes Seven New Restaurants

Scheduled to debut in March is Sycuan Casino's $226 million upgrade which includes a new hotel tower, more gaming space, and a host of fresh dining additions. A Vegas-based hospitality group will oversee three of the new venues, which include a luxury steakhouse, a cocktail bar and lounge, and a poolside bar.

East Village Gastropub Heads to North County

Next month, Knotty Barrel will open a 6,000-square-foot location in Rancho Penasquitos. The family-friendly space, which includes a spacious patio, will feature 20 TVs, fire pits, and a bar pouring craft beer and cocktails. The eatery will offer lunch, brunch, and weekend breakfast.